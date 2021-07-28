Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 57.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 414,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 554,603 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $8,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 19.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 31,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $569,331.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,065 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $154,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 288,573 shares in the company, valued at $5,581,001.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,508. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

NKTR stock opened at $15.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.20. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.12% and a negative net margin of 340.31%. The business had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

