Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NTOIY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Neste Oyj to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTOIY traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,122. Neste Oyj has a one year low of $22.69 and a one year high of $39.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.06.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

