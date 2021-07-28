NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.39.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ NTAP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,530. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.20. NetApp has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $84.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. NetApp’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NetApp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of NetApp by 208.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 140,253 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,192,000 after purchasing an additional 94,809 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 113.3% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 176,527 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,828,000 after purchasing an additional 93,755 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 5.8% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 63,291 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 5.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 384,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,912,000 after purchasing an additional 19,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 71.4% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 9,495 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

