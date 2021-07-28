NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) vs. Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Financial Analysis

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) and Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NetEase and Intuit’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetEase $11.29 billion 5.24 $1.97 billion $2.76 32.00 Intuit $7.68 billion 18.61 $1.83 billion $6.56 79.71

NetEase has higher revenue and earnings than Intuit. NetEase is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intuit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.6% of NetEase shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of Intuit shares are held by institutional investors. 54.7% of NetEase shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Intuit shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NetEase and Intuit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetEase 16.83% 15.15% 8.94% Intuit 23.93% 28.76% 16.46%

Risk & Volatility

NetEase has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intuit has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for NetEase and Intuit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetEase 0 1 9 0 2.90 Intuit 0 5 18 0 2.78

NetEase presently has a consensus price target of $121.33, suggesting a potential upside of 37.37%. Intuit has a consensus price target of $467.68, suggesting a potential downside of 10.56%. Given NetEase’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe NetEase is more favorable than Intuit.

Dividends

NetEase pays an annual dividend of $1.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Intuit pays an annual dividend of $2.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. NetEase pays out 43.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Intuit pays out 36.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NetEase has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Intuit has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Summary

Intuit beats NetEase on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc. is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers. NetEase also offers other innovative services, including the intelligent learning services of its majority-controlled subsidiary, Youdao, its music streaming platform, NetEase Cloud Music, and its private label e-commerce platform, Yanxuan. The company operates through following business segments: Online game services, Youdao, and Innovative businesses and others. The Online game services segment has produced some of China’s most renowned and longest running online PC-client games, including Fantasy Westward Journey Online and New Westward Journey Online II, as well as other highly successful games, such as Tianxia III, New Ghost and Justice. The Youdao segment is an online education service provider in China. Through Youdao, the Company’s majority-controlled subsidiary, NetEase is dedicated to developing and using technologies to provide learning content, applications and solutions to users of all ages. The Innovative businesses and others segment offers other innovative services, including live video streaming, music streaming and its private label e-commerce platform, Yanxuan. The company was founded by Lei Ding in June 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc. engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses. The Consumer segment includes do-it-yourself and assisted TurboTax income tax preparation products and services. The Strategic Partner segment comprises professional tax offerings, which include Lacerte, ProSeries, ProFile, and ProConnect Tax Online among professional accountants. The company was founded by Scott D. Cook and Thomas A. Proulx in March 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

