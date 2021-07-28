Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NBW)

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.
NBW stock opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.50.
About Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund
