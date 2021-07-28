Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NBW)

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

NBW stock opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.50.

Get Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund alerts:

About Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.