Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.
NBH stock opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $17.00.
About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund
