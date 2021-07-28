New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. CLSA downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.18.
Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $2.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.12. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.92. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $19.97.
About New Oriental Education & Technology Group
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.
