New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. CLSA downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.18.

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $2.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.12. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.92. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $19.97.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,024,000 after buying an additional 11,655 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 410.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 380,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,720,000 after buying an additional 306,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

