New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NEWR. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Relic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.30.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $68.77 on Tuesday. New Relic has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $81.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 0.86.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.60 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 39.09%. New Relic’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Relic will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $1,867,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,694 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $98,573.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at $89,612.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,192 shares of company stock worth $4,392,366 over the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 31.8% during the first quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,259,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,415,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in New Relic by 65,304.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 719,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,230,000 after purchasing an additional 718,351 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in New Relic by 14.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,765,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,984,000 after purchasing an additional 605,965 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in New Relic in the fourth quarter worth $30,946,000. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

