Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stake Raised by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 82.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Newmont by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,525 shares in the company, valued at $16,929,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $628,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,600 shares of company stock worth $2,947,266. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEM. Argus lifted their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.38.

NEM traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $61.54. The company had a trading volume of 134,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,857,825. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.45. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

