NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 112.18%. On average, analysts expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NREF opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 889.18, a current ratio of 889.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market cap of $104.53 million, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.29. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $21.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is presently 123.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NREF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

