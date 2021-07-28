Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.60

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.60 and last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nippon Paint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the paint and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for use in bumpers and plastic components; trade-use paints for homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior building materials, office equipment, and household electrical appliances.

