Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.60

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2021

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.60 and last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nippon Paint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72.

About Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF)

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the paint and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for use in bumpers and plastic components; trade-use paints for homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior building materials, office equipment, and household electrical appliances.

