NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP lessened its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,193 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in NiSource were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in NiSource by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 165,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in NiSource by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,041,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,889,000 after purchasing an additional 7,539 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 177,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,249,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,612,000 after acquiring an additional 194,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $102,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $59,546.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $293,910. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NI stock opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.32. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NI shares. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

