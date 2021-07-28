NiSource (NI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

NiSource (NYSE:NI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. NiSource has set its FY 2021 guidance at 1.320-1.360 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.32-1.36 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NiSource to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource stock opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. NiSource has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 71.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. NiSource has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

In related news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $59,546.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,173 shares in the company, valued at $262,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric L. Butler acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $126,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $293,910 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.