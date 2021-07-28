nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.80.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on LASR shares. TheStreet upgraded nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th.
LASR stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,153. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.32. nLIGHT has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.68 and a beta of 2.55.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in nLIGHT in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in nLIGHT in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in nLIGHT by 38.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in nLIGHT in the first quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in nLIGHT by 53.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
nLIGHT Company Profile
nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.
