nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.80.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LASR shares. TheStreet upgraded nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

LASR stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,153. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.32. nLIGHT has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.68 and a beta of 2.55.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.87 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that nLIGHT will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in nLIGHT in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in nLIGHT in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in nLIGHT by 38.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in nLIGHT in the first quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in nLIGHT by 53.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

