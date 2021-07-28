Noble Rock Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on August 2nd (OTCMKTS:NRACU)

Noble Rock Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:NRACU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, August 2nd. Noble Rock Acquisition had issued 21,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 2nd. The total size of the offering was $210,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NRACU opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97. Noble Rock Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

