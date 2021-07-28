Nofire Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFTI) Short Interest Update

Nofire Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFTI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NFTI stock opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14. Nofire Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.65.

Nofire Technologies Company Profile

NoFire Technologies, Inc develops and sells fire-retardant coatings and textile wrap systems for commercial, industrial, marine, aerospace, nuclear, military, and residential applications. NoFire Technologies, Inc was founded in 1987 and is based in Upper Saddle River, New Jersey.

