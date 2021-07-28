Nofire Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFTI) Short Interest Update

Nofire Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFTI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NFTI stock opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14. Nofire Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.65.
Nofire Technologies Company Profile
