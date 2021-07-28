Non-Fungible Yearn Price Hits $60.30 on Top Exchanges (NFY)

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 28th. During the last week, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can currently be purchased for $60.30 or 0.00151249 BTC on exchanges. Non-Fungible Yearn has a market capitalization of $4.67 million and $17,534.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Profile

Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) is a coin. It launched on October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,377 coins. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Non-Fungible Yearn is nfy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

Buying and Selling Non-Fungible Yearn

