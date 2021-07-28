Northcoast Research Upgrades ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) to Buy

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) was upgraded by Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SCSC. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ScanSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of SCSC opened at $25.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $659.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.58. ScanSource has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $34.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $729.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.80 million. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ScanSource will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ScanSource by 3,772.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ScanSource during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in ScanSource during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in ScanSource during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in ScanSource during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

