Northern Trust Corp Acquires 139 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,489,000 after purchasing an additional 62,063 shares during the period. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth $15,663,000. Rye Brook Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth $8,374,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,321,000 after purchasing an additional 24,336 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth $6,376,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of VCR stock opened at $319.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $309.67. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $214.94 and a one year high of $322.87.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.