Northern Trust Corp Sells 217,055 Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 816,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 217,055 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.94% of Overseas Shipholding Group worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSG. Dumac Inc. bought a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the fourth quarter worth $7,834,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,685,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,651,000 after acquiring an additional 344,278 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 159.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 537,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 330,951 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 19.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 177,767 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the first quarter valued at $356,000. 51.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Overseas Shipholding Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE:OSG opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $231.93 million, a P/E ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.39.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.27 million for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.95%.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

