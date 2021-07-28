Northern Trust Corp Sells 57,315 Shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,065 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 57,315 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.12% of Riverview Bancorp worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,870,726 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,893,000 after acquiring an additional 84,001 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 14.2% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 908,284 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 112,703 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 267,212 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 14,010 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 19,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,157 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 44,585 shares in the last quarter. 64.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RVSB stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.46 million, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.92.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $14.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Riverview Bancorp Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

