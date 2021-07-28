Northern Trust Corp Sells 7,088 Shares of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,088 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PWOD. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 322.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 257.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 14,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PWOD opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.41. The company has a market capitalization of $167.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $28.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.

