Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Northrim BanCorp were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NRIM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 804,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,220,000 after buying an additional 33,160 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 147,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,284,000 after buying an additional 26,375 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 418.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 20,146 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 14,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 11,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

NRIM opened at $40.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.88. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.21 and a 1-year high of $48.19. The stock has a market cap of $253.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 20.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

