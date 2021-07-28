NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Issues Earnings Results

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $298.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ NWE traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $63.45. 2,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,319. NorthWestern has a one year low of $47.43 and a one year high of $70.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NWE. Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.60.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $186,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Anthony Thomas Clark sold 2,472 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $164,659.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,672 shares of company stock worth $494,470. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

