Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $677.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.26 million. On average, analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $53.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.67. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.18. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $63.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

In other news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $376,836.00. Also, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,074,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,525 shares in the company, valued at $11,565,496.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,969 shares of company stock worth $2,833,449. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

