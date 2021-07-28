Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $55.17

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.17 and last traded at $55.17, with a volume of 86633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.15.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NUAN shares. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,753.88 and a beta of 1.27.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 11,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $615,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 447,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,637,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 20,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $1,116,239.38. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 258,390 shares of company stock valued at $13,713,897. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 80.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 25.3% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 30.5% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

