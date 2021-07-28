Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $17.00 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nucor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 25th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $17.00 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $16.23. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nucor’s FY2022 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

NUE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nucor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.92.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $98.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. Nucor has a 12 month low of $41.63 and a 12 month high of $110.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.80.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $555,256.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,985 shares in the company, valued at $7,686,070.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $6,777,582.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,367,363.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Nucor by 53.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 184,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,661,000 after buying an additional 64,213 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Nucor by 6.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in Nucor by 114.5% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 10,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Nucor by 573.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 15,472 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

