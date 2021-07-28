Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,465 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,416,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 13.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 508,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,381,000 after acquiring an additional 60,196 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 287.6% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 29,530 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 6.4% in the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 142,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $1,483,000. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $58.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a PE ratio of 54.31, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.35. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $65.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.10.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTR. TD Securities lifted their price target on Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.85.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

