Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 163,187 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 136.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,482 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,187 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.90% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $13,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFSC. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 346,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,137,000 after buying an additional 21,019 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 20,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $373,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at $450,250.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $196,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 44,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,566.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

EFSC opened at $43.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.87. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 25.02%. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

