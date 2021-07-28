Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 280.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 380,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280,688 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $13,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,467,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $776,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,009,000. 38.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $41.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.54. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $45.79.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.36 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

MRVI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

