Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $12.60 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 966,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $12,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAM. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 590.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth $53,000. 63.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BAM opened at $52.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.28 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.33. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $52.53.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

BAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.59.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

