Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $12.63 Million Stock Position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 58.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,634 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Meritor worth $12,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,151,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 663.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 636,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,721,000 after purchasing an additional 552,990 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritor in the first quarter valued at $11,042,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 22.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,213,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,713,000 after purchasing an additional 219,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 50.0% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 615,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,098,000 after purchasing an additional 204,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTOR. raised shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America started coverage on Meritor in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

MTOR stock opened at $23.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.21. Meritor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Meritor had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

