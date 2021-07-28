Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 64.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 615,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,481 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $13,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,686,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,042,000 after acquiring an additional 54,699 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3,982.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

CARA opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.65. The stock has a market cap of $594.12 million, a PE ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 million. Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $112,752.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA).

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.