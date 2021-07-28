Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 218,949 Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,083,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,949 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Root were worth $13,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROOT. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Root during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,534,000. Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Root during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,987,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Root during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,278,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Root during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,318,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Root during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $1,345,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 287,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ROOT. reduced their price objective on shares of Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55. Root, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $29.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.65.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Root, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

