Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 788.9% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NYSE JHAA opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $10.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 127,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 9.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000.

