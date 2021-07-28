Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Shares Down 1%

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) dropped 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.50 and last traded at $16.75. Approximately 39,342 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 17,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth $79,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $106,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 124.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 16.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.5% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. 6.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NPV)

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

