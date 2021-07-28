Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.15 on August 13th

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.
Oak Valley Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 12.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
OVLY opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.53. Oak Valley Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $20.55.
About Oak Valley Bancorp
Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in Oakdale, California and surrounding areas. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
