Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.15 on August 13th

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

Oak Valley Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 12.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

OVLY opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.53. Oak Valley Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $20.55.

In related news, Director Ronald C. Martin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $51,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 191,697 shares in the company, valued at $3,310,607.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Janet S. Pelton acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.97 per share, for a total transaction of $94,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,675 shares of company stock worth $106,812. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in Oakdale, California and surrounding areas. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

