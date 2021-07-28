Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.15% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

ORI opened at $24.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.39. Old Republic International has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Republic International will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $26,955.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,293.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,782 shares of company stock valued at $46,153. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Read More: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.