Olin (NYSE:OLN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.77 EPS

Olin (NYSE:OLN) released its earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The business’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share.

Olin stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,403,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,198. Olin has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Get Olin alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.26%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OLN. Bank of America raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Olin from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.79.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 18,250 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $870,707.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,683,165.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Mb Oconnor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $675,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,081.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,100 shares of company stock worth $14,876,654 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.