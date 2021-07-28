Oncologix Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Oncologix Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 77.1% from the June 30th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,174,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:OCLG remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. 19,500,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,024,973. Oncologix Tech has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01.

About Oncologix Tech

Oncologix Tech, Inc is a medical holding company, which is engaged in the operation and manufacture of medical device products. It operates through three segments: Personal Care Services, Medical Device Manufacturing, and Medical Products Distribution & Technologies. The Personal Care Services segment provides non-medical, personal care attendant services, supervised independent living, long-Term senior care, and other approved programs.

