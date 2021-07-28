Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,224 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of OrthoPediatrics worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KIDS. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Terry D. Schlotterback sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $296,241.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 3,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $192,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,209 shares of company stock valued at $760,263 over the last 90 days. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KIDS opened at $61.08 on Wednesday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $68.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.78.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 50.38%. The business had revenue of $21.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KIDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised OrthoPediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. OrthoPediatrics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

