Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 20,678 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 158.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,726 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,678 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,984 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $7,971,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $1,146,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,674,000. Finally, WBI Investments purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $5,489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,362.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,258. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FANG. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.84.

Shares of FANG opened at $78.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.69. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $102.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

