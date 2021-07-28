Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO in the 1st quarter valued at $16,461,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO in the 1st quarter valued at $606,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHAL stock opened at $578.08 on Wednesday. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $311.76 and a 52-week high of $657.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $569.44.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by ($1.31). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.16 million. AMERCO had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS.

In other news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow bought 81,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $551.76 per share, for a total transaction of $45,139,485.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,896,875.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

