Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.56 Million Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 590.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.59.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $52.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $82.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $52.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.33.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.