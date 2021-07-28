Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 347,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 70,838 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 521.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

NYSE:FTI opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 2.26.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on FTI shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.34.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.