Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 65.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,604 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,783,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 962,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,662,000 after buying an additional 43,799 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000.

SPHB opened at $72.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.91. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52 week low of $39.26 and a 52 week high of $78.73.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.