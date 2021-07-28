Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 30,327 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 56.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,327 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,930,889,000 after acquiring an additional 807,307 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,797,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,619,000 after buying an additional 9,226,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,987,000 after buying an additional 115,807 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,653,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,140,000 after buying an additional 325,034 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,286,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,486,000 after buying an additional 106,404 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.29.

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,810.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS opened at $124.50 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $48.36 and a 1-year high of $127.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.15. The company has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

