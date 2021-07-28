Oppenheimer Comments on Biogen Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biogen in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $4.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.51. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2021 earnings at $18.81 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BIIB. raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.47.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $333.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $337.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.26 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

