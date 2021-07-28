Optiver Holding B.V. Acquires Shares of 11,584 Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 21.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 16.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 34.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Shares of NYSE WORK opened at $45.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of -102.73 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.20. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $45.64.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 25.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 1,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $66,390.71. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,561.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 2,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $120,734.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 311,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,795,582.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,860 shares of company stock worth $7,431,241 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

