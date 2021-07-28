Optiver Holding B.V. Acquires Shares of 181,988 DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 181,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000. Optiver Holding B.V. owned about 0.17% of DBV Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 23,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.70.

Shares of DBV Technologies stock opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. DBV Technologies S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The stock has a market cap of $604.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.68.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that DBV Technologies S.A. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

DBV Technologies Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

